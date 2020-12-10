Charly Jordan Flaunts Sandy Buns In Sexy String Bikini

Charly Jordan gave her nearly 4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, December 10, with her latest post. The American model and DJ took to the social media app to upload a series of snapshots that saw her sporting a sexy string bikini that put her fit body front and center, particularly her pert derriere.

The slideshow included eight photos that showed Jordan hanging out at the beach with some girlfriends. The main picture captured her turned away from the viewer as she showed off her backside. She stood with her legs hips-width distance apart, highlighting her toned thighs. Jordan placed her hands below her butt cheeks, propping them up slightly in a sexy manner.

She sizzled in a bubblegum pink two-piece bathing suit that complemented her sun-kissed skin. The bikini bottoms boasted a thong back that showcased Jordan’s perky booty. Her top had thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back.

Jordan wore her dark blond hair pulled up in a top bun tied with a black scrunchie.

In the caption, Jordan announced that the VIP remix of her last single “Wanna Go” with DJ Riot Ten will drop tomorrow, December 11. She urged them to be prepared for “the deep house vibes.”

Unsurprisingly, thousands of Jordan’s fans enjoyed her latest share. Within four hours, it has attracted more than 336,000 likes and over 840 comments. They flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and also to engage with her caption, sharing their excitement for her new music.

“Can’t wait to have a listen you’re looking amazing,” one user wrote.

“I’m really excited [two smileys] I hope this will be lit,” another fan chimed in.

“I [red-heart] U. I [purple-heart] your amazing videos. I [blue-heart] your IG account. I freakin’ [pink-heart] everything about you. You’re truly such an amazing human being that I got a chance to know about,” a third one gushed.

“U got the best pair of legs i’ve ever seen u have most incredible body,” added a fourth user.

Jordan is no stranger to flaunting her body clad in swimsuits in her Instagram feed, as those who follow her will know. Earlier this week, she shared another image in which she was seen enjoying a dip in the ocean in her “happy place,” as The Inquisitr has written. She was photographed sprawling in the sand in the shallow part of the sea. She rocked a bright red two-piece that included a triangle top with spaghetti straps and matching bottoms.