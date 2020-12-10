Lydia Farley Flaunts Abs In Crop Top & Faded Jeans

Brunette beauty Lyda Farley took to Instagram Thursday to flash her flat abs while wearing a stylish green crop top. The model shared a snap that featured her looking happy and relaxed while showing off her incredible figure.

Lydia’s shirt had a ribbed texture, a turtleneck and long sleeves. The number fit her loosely, and the hemline cut off at her ribs. She teamed it with a pair of faded jeans for a flirty, casual vibe. They had a mid-rise waist and a few small, ripped areas on the front.

The popular influencer wore her long locks styled straight and over her shoulders.

For accessories, she kept it simple and went with a pair of small earrings and a belly piercing that called attention to her trim tummy.

The update consisted of two pictures that captured Lydia outside sending next to a swimming pool. Tall trees were off to one side of the photo as well as in the distance behind the pool. Gray and white clouds filled the sky.

In the first snap, Lydia faced the camera with one hip cocked to the side. She wore a big smile on her face. The image was cropped at her knees and showed most of her figure. She held her hands on the sides of her head, giving her followers a nice look at her abdomen.

Lydia stood with her legs crossed in the second photo. She held one hand up the her lips while her other arm hung by her side. The pose showcased her hourglass figure and taut abs. The long sleeves of the shirt hung past her wrists and it clung to her chest, showing off her bustline.

In the caption, Lydia tagged Revolve as the makers of the outfit.

Dozens of her fans took some time to give the post some love.

“You look amazing,” one Instagram user commented with a smiley face emoji.

Wow lydia, your beauty is more than perfect, you look so majestically sexy, your abs look perfect I Love your smile,” gushed a second fan.

“Lydia, you look great, so beautiful and sexy,” a third admirer wrote, adding several red heart emoji.

“My daily Lydia pics never disappoint with her beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Lydia thrilled her fans with a snap that saw her showing off a bit of leg. She sported a black-and-white checkered miniskirt that had a high waist, which accentuated her narrow midsection. She paired the skirt with a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of black thigh-high boots for a chic and sexy look.