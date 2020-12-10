Cassie Ventura Announces Second Pregnancy With Huge Baby Bump Pics: ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’

Cassie Ventura announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child. The singer, model, and actress took to Instagram to share a number of photos that showed off her growing bump.

The “Long Way 2 Go” hitmaker wrapped what looked to be a sheet around her breasts for the occasion. Cassie made sure her huge bump was on show and covered the lower part of the body with more material. She styled her long, dark brunette straight hair in a ponytail and slicked her baby hairs down the side of her face. Cassie rocked a French manicure and accessorized herself with rings and earrings.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first pic, she was snapped sitting down in front of a backdrop covered in sheets. Cassie held onto her bump with both hands and gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the Step Up 2: The Streets actress was captured much closer-up. The beauty shot showcased the detailing of her slicked down hairs and her skin that was clearly glowing in the light. Cassie looked fixated on something to her right and sported a mouth-open expression.

In the third and final frame, her bump was caught from a front angle. Cassie looked down at her stomach and placed one hand on her chest.

For her caption, the star credited the photographer Alex Evans, her makeup artist Rokael Lizama, and hairstylist Ruslan Nureev for helping her look glam.

Her husband, Alex Fine, was tagged on her stomach as this will be their second child together. According to People, Cassie welcomed their daughter, Frankie Fine, last year in December.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 426,000 likes and over 8,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.4 million followers.

“This is what happens when you are in a happy healthy relationship,” one user wrote.

“When one man can’t meet your expectations, another one will! Congratulations!” another person shared.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you! Congratulations mama!” remarked a third fan.

“So beautiful and happy for you,” a fourth admirer commented.

In October, Cassie showed no signs of being pregnant during a photoshoot. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white crop top with wide straps that showed off her midriff. Cassie teamed the look with high-waisted black leather pants that featured a lace-up detailing going up both legs. She went barefoot and displayed her pedicured toes.