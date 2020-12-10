Kara Del Toro Glows & Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In Her Latest Instagram Share

In her latest Instagram share, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her ample assets. The photo was taken when the sun was rising, casting an absolutely breathtaking glow over her curvaceous figure and stunning features.

She stood in a doorway with a curtain to one side, and a sleek, modern space visible behind her. She rocked a white crop top that left little to the imagination, with two strips of fabric covering some of her curves while still leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

The garment was crafted from a silky white fabric with a subtle silver print on it, and it stretched around her neck in a halter-style, leaving her shoulders and arms exposed. Just below her breasts, there was a column of four delicate buttons, and a panel that featured vertical seams. The shirt left several inches of her toned stomach on display.

Fans caught a glimpse of her bottoms as well, and she appeared to be wearing simple black underwear, as two thin straps were stretching over her hips in the shot.

Kara finished the look with a few pieces of jewelry from the brand Pildora Now, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She wore a pair of dangling earrings that accentuated her elegant neck, and had a necklace with a circular pendant around her neck.

Her long blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with a few gently curled tendrils remaining loose to frame her face. The sun illuminated her hair as well as her bronzed skin, and she looked stunning in the shot.

She placed one hand on either side of the door frame and kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, her plump lips parted and her expression peaceful.

Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 17,200 likes as well as 158 comments within one hour of going live.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Attractiveness overload,” another chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a third fan remarked.

“You are pure light,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a short video clip in which she rocked a lingerie set and a glove on one hand. She showed her followers how to apply her favorite self-tanning lotion in the clip, flaunting her bombshell body while she did so.