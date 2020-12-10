WWE’s Torrie Wilson, 45, Can’t Stop Smiling As She Falls Out Of See-Through Dress In Latest Photo

WWE legend Torrie Wilson, 45, wowed her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 10, with an upload that brought some sunshine into their lives.

The snap depicted the Hall of Famer out for a nature walk on a sunny day. She stood in front of a backdrop that was comprised of hills and scenery, but Wilson captured all of the attention.

The retired wrestler was thrilled to be there as well. Her face beamed as she boasted a huge, radiant smile that showed off her white teeth. Her blond hair was a similar color to the sunlight, which only added to the warm nature of the photo.

Wilson wore a white, low-cut, see-through dress for the occasion. She let her sleeves slide down her arms, causing the outfit to drop slightly and expose a small hint of cleavage. She topped off the ensemble with a sun hat.

The blond bombshell also had words of encouragement for her fans and admirers. In the accompanying caption, she told them to keep chasing their goals and to never give up.

Wilson’s fans clearly appreciated the sentiment and the photo. Thousands of social media users immediately hit the like button after the upload hit the platform. Some of her followers also took the time to leave a positive comment and give her a compliment in the replies section.

“What a beautiful smile,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Such a beautiful soul inside and out,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Thank you for always being such an uplifting spirit,” stated a third Instagrammer. “It’s been a few hard months for me but feeling much better and always looking to that silver lining.”

WWE star Mickie James also made an appearance via her own personal Instagram account, and she was very impressed by the sight of Wilson. She conveyed her excitement with a simple love heart face emojis.

The sentiments echoed throughout the comments section proved that the Hall of Famer is still hugely popular among her fans and peers. Some of them even said that they want to see her on WWE television again in the near future.

While she no longer wrestles, she continues to light up social media for her admirers. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a stunning bikini snap that showed off her perfect figure last week.

Despite no longer competing, Wilson still has a great relationship with Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment company and makes the occasional televised appearance.