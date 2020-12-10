Jennifer Lopez Joins The Viral ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Meme With A Steamy Nude Image

Jennifer Lopez is jumping in on the new viral Christmas meme — and she’s using a racy nude image to do it.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to join other celebrities who have taken a twist on the “elf on the shelf” tradition by sharing images of themselves with something or someone that rhymes with their name. Lopez’s series started with a recent nude photo that showed off her fantastic physique, with a shirtless and similarly muscular Lenny Kravitz perched on her ample backside. In the caption, Lopez wrote that it was her “Lenny on Jenny.”

She then posted a series of other, much less racy photos that continued the meme. Next came a tiny version of the singer CeeLo wearing a puffy yellow suit, sitting on Lopez’s shoulder while she wore a yellow dress, creating “CeeLo on J-Lo.” Next, a miniature and pensive looking Milo Ventimiglia sat perched on her to create “Milo on J-Lo,” while the last snap showed actor Adam Driver as the Star Wars character Kylo Ren to create “Kylo on J-Lo.”

The NSFW post can be seen on Lopez’s page here.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The post was a huge hit with fans, earning some praise both for her creativity and her age-defying good looks.

“Soooooo Beautiful,” one person wrote.

“LMFAOOOO I LOVE THIS,” another added.

Fans have already seen the racy snap at the center of the series. As The Inquisitr reported, Lopez shared the nude image last month, and currently has it set as the profile image on her Instagram page. The picture, which showed her standing to the side in profile and strategically covered to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity, drew some major attention at the time and earned her some big praise for her fantastic physique.

As Fox News noted, a number of other celebrities have already shared their own versions of the “elf on the shelf” meme. Elizabeth Banks shared a photo of herself with a tiny Tom Hanks superimposed on her shoulder, creating “Hanks on Banks.” Reese Witherspoon responded by sharing a picture of herself with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dancing on her shoulder, creating “Grease on Reese.” Jennifer Garner got in on the fun by showing herself with Sean Penn hovering next to her.

But the reaction to Lopez’s contribution may be the biggest so far. Her post racked up more than three quarters of a million likes in less than an hour and earned some attention across social media.