Camila Bernal Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bikini That Bares Her Massive Booty

Camila Bernal sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, December 9, with a smoldering new post she shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. She uploaded a series of snapshots and a video in which she was seen clad in a barely there swimsuit that did a whole lot more showing than covering, and her fans could barely contain their excitement.

The slideshow included two snapshots and a short clip. All of them showed the Latina bombshell with her back toward the video as she flaunted her massive booty. Bernal propped one leg forward while kicking her hips to the side, in a pose that further accentuated her curvy lower body. She placed her hands on the sides of her butt cheeks, drawing attention to her backside.

The shots was captured at what looked to be a park during a sunny day. Bernal rocked nothing but a black two-piece bathing suit that bared her hourglass figure. The bikini bottoms consisted of just a thong with medium sides that Bernal pulled all the way to her waist, leaving little to the imagination.

Bernal wore her strawberry blond-dyed hair parted in the middle and styled in perfectly straight strands that cascaded down her back.

Bernal used the caption to ask her followers whether they prefer pictures or videos, sharing that she is trying to see “some something.”

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 41,100 likes and upwards of 570 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the content, praising her insane body. Many others used the occasion to answer her question and note their preference.

“Videos make me wanna have you ruin my life oh god,” one user raved.

“My gawd! U tryin to break the Internet today huh?? Lol,” another one of her fans gushed.

“Need help carrying that [peach] around all day?” a third admirer asked, using the emoji in place of the word.

“God bless Instagram for letting us see the most beautiful woman in the world,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Bernal’s latest share will fit right in among her Instagram content. Earlier this week, she stunned her legion of followers by posting a slideshow that saw her sitting on a wooden park bench while striking a sultry pose, as The Inquisitr has noted. She opened her legs wide as she sat spread eagle. She wore a skimpy swimsuit, which included a pair of thong bottoms that once again exposed her signature booty. Her top featured small triangles and thin straps.