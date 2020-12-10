WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Set To Face Two Huge Opponents At ‘WrestleMania 37’

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, but WWE reportedly plans to have him back in time for WrestleMania 37.

According to WrestleVotes, officials want “The Beast Incarnate” to face Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at the biggest show of the calendar year.

Goldberg versus Roman Reigns and Edge and Randy Orton are reportedly in the works as well. However, the likelihood of each fight being booked reportedly depends on a multitude of factors, such as the promotion being able to have live fans present at the event.

Of course, Lesnar’s name being mentioned is interesting given that his future is uncertain. He left the company a few months ago after his contract expired, and he’s remained quiet since then, leaving fans to wonder what his plans are.

However, it is believed that he’ll return to his old stomping grounds following the pandemic. While Lesnar hasn’t officially signed on the dotted line, WWE management has apparently had him in their WrestleMania plans since he left the company.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, he has already been linked with matches against McIntyre and Roman Reigns for upcoming marquee events. While the company hopes to have him back in time for WrestleMania, he could also appear at a future Saudi Arabian show.

McIntyre makes sense as he squashed Lesnar for the Universal Championship at this year’s “Show of Shows.” That storyline arguably writes itself, as Lesnar will want to win his prize back and get revenge on the Scotsman.

Lee, meanwhile, has teased a feud with Lesnar in the past. They had a notable altercation in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and the reaction from the crowd indicated that it’s a bout they want to see down the line.

However, Vince McMahon’s promotion might have competition for the former Universal Champion’s signature. As The Inquisitr report highlighted, UFC and AEW are supposedly interested in acquiring his signature as well.

The latter party may also have made a move for Lesnar and kept quiet about the discussions. As documented by Wrestling Inc earlier this week, some experts have speculated that AEW and WWE will enter a bidding war for his services.

As the Wrestling Inc article pointed out, McMahon is always likely to match any rival’s offer for the prizefighter. It is also believed that, while Lesnar has a price that could lead him elsewhere, he respects McMahon too much to jump ship without consulting him beforehand.