Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Slays In Sexy Bikini As She Stretches In An Infinity Pool

Frida Aasen thrilled her 725,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, December 10, when she treated them to a hot new update. The Norwegian model took to the app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself enjoying a paradisiacal location as she soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini that bared her elegant figure.

The photo captured Aasen — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — lying on the edge of an infinity pool. The photographer was several feet away from the model, framing a portion of the pool in the foreground while allowing the turquoise ocean to fill the background. This composition created a dreamy effect that made it seem like Aasen was levitating. According to the geotag, she was enjoying a sunny day at the luxury hotel Joali Maldives.

Aasen outstretched the back leg while bending the front one. She stretched her arms up above her head as she arched her lower back deeply, highlighting the natural curves of her body.

Aasen rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that accentuated her sun-kissed complexion. The top featured an underwire structure with thin straps. The bottoms had side ties, which she pulled up high, baring her hips. As the tag indicated, her suit was from Frankies Bikinis.

Aside from her two-piece, Aasen wore a pair of stylish sunglasses that protected her eyes from the glaring sun.

In the caption, Aasen revealed that the photo was taken in collaboration with The Asia Collective, a luxury travel magazine. She also tagged the hotel’s Instagram page.

The post has attracted more than 15,800 likes and over 90 comments with half a day of going live, proving her fans enjoyed her latest share. They took to the comments section to gush over Aasen’s beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the picture.

“The perfect view. This so beautiful! Great moody photo nice work,” one of her fans raved.

“Dreamy as always Frida [flower emoji] we hope you are having the most beautiful holiday,” another user chimed in.

“JUST PERFECTION! [heart-eyes emoji] [starry eyes face] Would love to share this one with ALL CORRECT credits,” a third admirer replied.

“Wow i think i saw a mermaid,” added a fourth follower.

Aasen has been sharing snippets from her trip with her fans all week. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image that featured her in the same hotel. She posed with her back to the camera, showcasing her pert derriere. She was braless in the shot as she threw her arms up in the air. She had on a pair of bright bikini bottoms with thin strings that tied on the sides. Its cheeky design highlighted her glutes.