Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Chest In White Cut-Out Bodysuit While Drawing Attention To Her Eyes

Stassie modeled a pair of glasses from her new eyewear collection.

Stassie Karanikolaou used her ample assets to her advantage while promoting a useful accessory.

The Instagram model is no stranger to modeling clothing that clings to her curves, and she has partnerships with apparel brands that provide her with plenty of opportunities to flaunt her bombshell figure. However, her latest post was all about her eyes. Stassie teased her new eyewear collaboration with Dime Optics by rocking a pair of blue light blocking glasses from the collection.

Stassie’s eye framers featured an angular cat-eye style with classic tortoiseshell frames. They had clear lenses that allowed her pale blue eyes to shine in the snapshots that she shared.

She posed in front of a black backdrop while wearing a contrasting white bodysuit. The piece looked striking against her sun-kissed skin. It boasted a one-shoulder design with an angled neckline that revealed a teasing amount of her ample upper assets. A large cutout over her midriff accentuated her tiny waist, while the garment’s high-cut legs highlighted the swells of her curvy hips.

Stassie’s only bling was a pair of large silver hoop earrings that helped direct her fans’ eyeballs upwards. Her long, lustrous brunette tresses were pulled up in a high ponytail with curled ends. Hair wrapped around the base gave it extra lift.

In her first photo, she gave the camera a smoldering look by slightly lowering her eyelids and keeping her full lips pressed together. She posed with her arms stretched up over her head. The pic was digitally altered using a kaleidoscope-like effect that replicated segments of the image, giving it a dreamy vibe.

The second shot was zoomed in a bit more. Stassie sat with her back arched and her arms positioned down in front of her. She leaned forward and trained her piercing eyes on the camera, baring quite a bit of her shapely bust in the process.

Stassie’s fans didn’t hesitate to show their support of her latest style-oriented endeavor. The results of her steamy photo shoot earned over 250,000 likes in just one hour, and the model was also adulated in the comments section.

“No one’s body makes me lustful except you,” declared one of her numerous admirers.

“I’ll tell you what!! There is just something about you!!!! Amazing!!” a third fan wrote.

“You look like a hot teacher,” read a third message.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Stassie recently brought fire to her followers’ Instagram feeds by rocking a different revealing white bodysuit. That seductive photo even received a rare comment from her famous boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo.