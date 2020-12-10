Holly Sonders Wears Only A Towel In Las Vegas: ’55 Degrees Out And We Still Jumped In The Pool’

Another day, another incredibly sexy photo from model Holly Sonders. The former Fox Sports host took to her feed on December 10 to share another sizzling Instagram snap that showed her in minimal clothing.

The image captured Holly posing in the center of the frame in between two wooden doors. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she revealed that the temperature was a chilly 55 degrees. She put one foot in front of the other and turned her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with an alluring stare.

Holly went scantily clad in a tan towel that barely covered her figure. The model bent both arms at her elbows, placing her hands over her chest to keep it from falling down. The scanty look allowed the model to show off her toned shoulders and arms and a generous glimpse of cleavage. The piece proceeded to fit loosely around her toned midsection, and it featured a daringly short length that showed off Holly’s killer stems.

Holly went barefoot for the photo op, showing off her white pedicured toenails. She teamed the look with a white-and-brown striped towel that was worn over her long, dark locks.

In the post’s caption, Holly shared that despite the cold weather, she still jumped into the pool to give her audience the content that they have been wanting. The image was watermarked with the photographer’s name, and Holly also made sure to tag him as well.

It has not taken long for fans to take notice of Holly’s most recent social media share. Within a matter of minutes, the image garnered more than 1,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Most fans were quick to rave over Holly’s beauty and body while a few others couldn’t find the right words and expressed their love by using emoji instead.

“Thanks for being a warrior!” one follower gushed, adding several heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Nice photo holly sonders you got beautiful face and also pretty eyes I do really like you very much and I always love you a lot sweetheart & expect you as well take care yourself you are my only best friends cheer and good luck to you all the best thank to you keep smiling all right love best luck to you as well,” a second wrote.

“You are gorgeous. It’s a shame I don’t trust you,” a third quipped, adding a few flames to the comment.