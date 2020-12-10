Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sports Bra & Tiny Miniskirt While On A Golf Course

On Thursday, December 10, American model Bri Teresi made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing on a golf course in front of numerous trees. She stood with her legs apart while grasping a golf club with both of her hands. She looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a white-and-black sports bra and a coordinating high-waisted miniskirt. She appeared to be wearing a pair of white shorts underneath the tiny skirt. The ensemble put her toned midsection and lean legs on display. She also sported a pair of Nike tennis shoes and a white glove worn on her right hand.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her luscious locks in loose curls and a deep side part, giving her otherwise sporty look some glamour.

Bri tagged her location as the Alta Sierra Country Club, located in Grass Valley, California.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her fans if they would be interested in joining her for a game of golf. She also credited the professional photographer known as 24hrphoto on social media with taking the picture.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Yes I would,” wrote one commenter, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“I’d love to… when and where are we playing?” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Bri’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow you are gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Bri engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Bri is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny turquoise two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.