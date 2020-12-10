Justin Bieber Shares A Sexy Shot Of Wife Hailey Baldwin In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Justin Bieber delighted fans by showing off his supermodel wife on Instagram. The December 10 photo featured a solo shot of Hailey Baldwin, and Bieber’s fans have been loving the sexy sight.

For the image, the model posed slightly off-center. She stood on a patch of grass in a backyard that was lined by tall palm trees. A few lounge chairs, an umbrella, and a stretch of water were visible behind her. It looked like optimal tanning weather with the sun shining brightly overhead and only a few clouds in the sky. Baldwin draped one arm near her side and extended the opposite near her back. She gazed directly in front of her with her lips slightly pursed as she flaunted her fit physique in a tiny pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

On her upper half, she wore a tiny, triangular top that only covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. The bright pink color of the swimwear enhanced the model’s allover glow. It had a set of thin straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The garment’s daringly short neckline plunged low into her chest, revealing a peek of cleavage. The piece was tight on Baldwin’s rib cage, and the scanty cut allowed her to show off her chiseled abs.

She teamed the top with a set of matching bottoms that were just as hot. The strings were incredibly thin and stretched over her defined hipbones, highlighting her tiny waist. She wore the sides tied in dainty bows on the sides of her hips, and the high design also showcased her long and lean legs.

Baldwin pulled her long, blond locks back in a low ponytail or bun, and a few loose pieces of hair escaped around the frame of her face. She wore her wedding ring as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the photo, Bieber simply included a trio of hearts to express his love for his wife. Within minutes of the post going live on her page, it’s earned more than 1 million likes and 6,700-plus comments. Most raved over Baldwin’s amazing figure while a few more gushed over the happy couple.

“She’s so pretty, a literal queen. You are one lucky man, dang,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of the comment.

“SHES SO GORGEOUS,” a second social media user raved.

“Does she have like a, distant cousin or something I’d have a shot with?” another joked.

“Luv u babay hails,” a fourth wrote with a few red hearts.