Maureen McCormick Shares A Snap Of Her Favorite ‘Brady Bunch’ Guest Star: ‘Forever In My Heart’

Maureen McCormick shared a snap of her favorite Brady Bunch guest star and wrote he was “forever in her heart” in the caption. The man who had the honor of this distinction was former Monkees member Davy Jones.

In a Throwback Thursday snap, Maureen shared three images taken from the set of the television episode, which is a longtime favorite of Davy fans.

The premise of the story was that the eldest daughter of the clan was the president of the local branch of the Davy Jones fan club. She read a letter written to her by Davy that said if she ever needed anything to just ask. They needed a person to perform at the junior high school prom, and she suggested the former Monkees member. As it turned out, Davy was going to be in town making an appearance. Marcia told her prom committee that she could secure the singer as a guest but had a hard time getting to him until she snuck into his recording session. He would later learn of her attempts to see him, and he appeared at her home, with a signed record and a promise to play the prom.

In the first photo, taken in the iconic Brady living room that was decorated in orange and green, Davy sat on a sofa alongside Marcia and asked her when the school function was and to be his date. The outfits of the era were reminiscent of 1971. These included a bright orange sweater and a checked miniskirt for Marcia and gray pants and a wide-striped blue-and-white jacket for the singer.

The second pic was taken of Maureen, Davy, and Mrs. Carol Brady, played by Florence Henderson, during a scene where Marcia introduced her parents to the singer.

Finally, a moment iconic to Brady fans, when Davy performed the song “Girl” in a recording booth during the episode.

This flashback appeared to touch the hearts of retro television fans in a big way.

“Oh, how I remember this! Davy was my first crush!” wrote one fan.

“How about one for the flip side? Great episode. Girl, look what you’ve done to me….” penned a second viewer.

“What a lucky girl you were!! RIP Davy Jones You were truly special!” claimed a third Instagram user of the entertainer, who passed away in February 2012.

“My favorite! I can watch it over and over and over again,” remarked a fourth fan.