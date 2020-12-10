Dasha Mart Bares Her Booty In A Black Thong Teddy For Steamy Bedroom Snaps

Dasha was joined by her adorable dog Puchini for the photo shoot.

Dasha Mart knows how to keep her 2 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The model frequently shows off her svelte figure in racy ensembles on her page — a trend she continued in her latest share on Thursday, December 10.

The social media star likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her bombshell bod in a sexy black teddy from the Russian-based line Sodamoda that did way more showing than covering up. The piece was made of a semi-sheer mesh material that clung tightly to Dasha’s figure, accentuating her trim physique and killer curves. It featured a lace-up design on the back that cinched the piece tightly around her tiny waist, while its caged style on the front added an edgy element to the number. The lingerie also boasted a cheeky thong style that showcased the beauty’s pert derriere in its entirety, as well as a glimpse of her toned thighs.

The Russian hottie showed off her scanty ensemble in her bedroom, where she was joined by her adorable puppy Puchini. The small chihuahua sat on top of the bed, which was decorated with cozy linens and several pillows, while Dasha stood beside the mattress to work the camera.

She posed with her backside to the lens in all three images included in the share, treating her massive online audience to a good look at her enviable buns. She let one of the garment’s thin shoulder straps slink down her arm for one of the photos, giving the post even more of a seductive vibe.

The model kept things simple, leaving her ombre-dyed locks down for the photo shoot. They were styled in long, voluminous waves that spilled behind her back, nearly grazing her round booty along the way.

Many of Dasha’s followers seemed thrilled by the tantalizing triple-pic upload, awarding it more than 12,000 likes after just two hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the influencer with even more love.

“You’re so beautiful!” one person wrote.

“Breathtaking curves,” remarked another fan.

“Wow wow obsessed,” a third follower wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Dasha has been flooding her online audience with new content lately, all of which has earned considerable praise. Yesterday, the stunner shared a sizzling snap that saw her rocking a ruffled bandeau bikini while enjoying a day at the beach. That post proved to be another hit, racking up over 26,000 likes and 468 comments to date.