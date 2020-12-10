WWE Beauty Carmella Rocks Tiny Pink Bikini & Leaves Little To The Imagination In Beach Snap

WWE superstar Carmella took to Instagram this week and delighted her 2.7 million followers with a stunning snap of her at the beach that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, Carmella sat in the sand with her legs slightly spread as she gazed into the distance. She wore a tiny pink bikini that showed off her enviable sun-kissed figure. The wrestler’s abs were on full display, glistening under the heat, and she displayed an ample amount of cleavage.

Carmella topped the outfit off with a large sun hat that shielded her head and shoulders from the sunlight. The hat was so large that it extended the length of her body. She also sported a gold necklace, which complemented both the hat she was wearing and her bronzed skin.

In the accompanying caption, Carmella noted that the picture had been taken some time ago. She appeared to be in a reflective mood as she longed for summer, as she talked about how much she misses the sun.

While Carmella’s caption suggested that she was feeling the winter blues, she certainly heated up her followers. Over 135,000 of her admirers have hit the like button as of this writing. Many of them also took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the blond bombshell.

“You are goals,” gushed one Instagram user, impressed by the performer’s toned physique.

“That’s a phone screensaver right there,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

Some of Carmella’s wrestling peers also weighed in with compliments for the stunner. Taya Valkyrie commented via her own Instagram, describing the WWE star as a “babe.”

These viewers were echoed throughout the comments section. A substantial portion of her admirers simply expressed their adoration with emojis and quick adjectives.

Even though Carmella plays a vain heel on WWE television, the reaction to her upload suggested that Carmella hugely popular among her fan base.

The superstar has lit up social media more than once recently, however. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she stunned her followers with a picture of her sipping coffee from a cup that was sandwiched between her breasts.

Carmella has also been making a big impression on wrestling aficionados since returning to action a few weeks ago. She was unveiled as the Friday Night SmackDown mystery woman and immediately began feuding with Sasha Banks upon her return.

The new gimmick is somewhat of a character makeover for Carmella, though she’s more than used to playing a heel and making some noise.