Christine Quinn Looks Flawless In Short Red Chanel Dress

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The reality star has a passion for fashion and is using the social media platform to promote LePrix.

In the first shot, Quinn stunned in a black-and-white dress with long sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The garment fell above her upper thigh and featured a mini slit. She accessorized herself with a necklace, chain belt, rings, and stud earrings that were in the shape of Chanel’s signature logo. Quinn opted for a small handbag from the same designer and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish. She styled her luscious blond hair down and appeared very glam for the occasion.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a pink backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. Quinn placed one hand on her hip and sported a mouth-open expression directly at the camera lens. She looked to be swinging out her luxury bag and pushed her locks over her left shoulder.

In the next slide, Quinn sported a similar stance. However, she was photographed further back.

In the third frame, the successful businesswoman wowed in a fiery red Chanel dress, which was teamed with heels of the same color. She was snapped sitting on a vintage-looking sofa next to a plaid Christian Dior bag. Quinn crossed her legs over and stared at the camera with a fierce expression.

In the fourth and final pic, she put one hand on her hip and oozed confidence.

For her caption, Quinn treated fans to a code that will allow them to get a discount via the LePrix website.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 7,000 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You are a queen! The last one is fire but they’re all beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You look like rich Christmas!” another person shared.

“The MOST beautiful soul on this whole planet,” remarked a third fan.

“YOURE SO HOT. I want your life for a day,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Quinn has had a busy and successful 2020. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of Playboy magazine in Mexico. Quinn looked drop-dead gorgeous within the photoshoot, appearing shirtless for a number of snaps. She rocked a black hat with a sheer veil that fell to the floor.