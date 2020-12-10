Gabby Allen Tugs On Skimpy Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Thursday, December 10, British reality star and social media influencer Gabby Allen shared a suggestive snap with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture showed the former Love Island contestant posing in front of a white wall and a sizable window. A clear blue sky and what appears to be a body of water can be seen in the reflection of the window glass. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Gabby flaunted her fit physique in a bikini that featured a plunging gray-and-yellow halterneck top and a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the swimwear company Colorsuper, accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the sexy look with sizable hoop earrings, a nameplate necklace, numerous rings, and a bracelet worn on her right wrist. The blond bombshell had also slicked back her short hair, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Gabby faced forward and stood with her legs crossed. She placed one of her hands on the top of her head, while she tugged on her bikini bottoms. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

Gabby left a string of lemon emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to her bikini’s bright accent color.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Gabby’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are super,” wrote one fan.

“Looking fabulous,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning,” remarked another admirer.

“@gabbydawnallen stunning always hope your holiday is going well what a beautiful smile,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Gabby engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore a cheeky bathing suit. That photo has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.