Fans Stunned By Jon Bon Jovi’s Choice For The ‘My Elf’ Game On Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans by his choice for the popular holiday social media game “My Elf” on Instagram. The challenge is for those who accept it to find a celebrity or character with the same name and use them as a mini version of the Christmas favorite, Elf on a Shelf. The musician took this very seriously and made a perfect choice, a character that rested on his right shoulder.

The singer chose Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell, as his tiny holiday pal.

In the snap, Will was dressed in the character’s iconic cranberry-colored suit and pants. With that, he paired a white shirt and ultra-wide tie. He stood with his left hand in his hair, as his fingers pushed the locks away from his forehead. In the film, which was set in the 1970s, Ron challenged the changes made by a new format instituted at the station and his new female co-anchor, played by Christina Applegate.

Jon exemplified a look of casual cool in the snap. He wore an all-black ensemble of dress shirt and pants. A same-toned jacket featured a double band of satin stripes down both sleeves, which provided a contrasting detail to the dark tone of the outfit.

He leaned on a wrought iron gate in the photograph, which was taken outdoors. Behind him, a plethora of large green bushes was visible. In the distance, many trees dotted the landscape, giving a lush overall look to the snap.

Jon’s hair was fashioned into its usual long style, with bangs that brushed over the top of his forehead. Its length ran past his ears and touched the edge of his collar. He was devoid of any accessories except for his bright, gold wedding band, gifted to him on the day he tied the knot with his wife of 31 years and high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The two are parents to four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob, and Romeo.

Fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee loved the photo. They shared their comments regarding his look and how he had embraced the social media trend.

“Next duet,” shared one fan.

“You are a beautiful man,” claimed a second follower.

“Yeah, this edit is officially my new favorite indeed,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You and Ron should star in a new version of Anchorman called ‘Anchorman and the Rock Star,'” joked a fourth fan.