Blac Chyna Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Red Lingerie & Heels

Blac Chyna did little to hide her curvaceous figure for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The reality TV star showed off plenty of skin as she served up a sassy look for the camera. The post can be seen here.

In the racy pic, Chyna let it all hang out as she chose a tiny red lingerie set. The barely there bra boasted thin straps that fit snugly over her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. The garment also flashed much of her bare chest underneath.

The lingerie extended down over her midsection while showing off her curvy hips, slim waist, and a few tattoos. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the look with layered diamond chains and a pair of heels that laced around her calves.

Chyna appeared to sit on the edge of a bathtub. She had her legs apart and her weight shifted to one side. She allowed one arm to hang down near her thigh as the other wrapped around her midsection to grab her forearm.

Her short, blond bob was styled in sleek, straight strands. The locks brushed over her cheeks, and included bangs that lay over her forehead.

In the background of the shot, a white tiled wall could be seen. The floor also featured smaller tiles.

Chyna’s 16.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 169,000 likes within the first 19 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,700 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Naughty list,” one follower stated.

“We were never ready,” another wrote.

“Now this the Chyna am used to! Get it bbay,” a third social media user gushed.

“Um. Okay. Where can I pick this up for Christmas? I’d love to find this under my tree on the 25th,” a fourth comment read.

The mother-of-two doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her voluptuous figure in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking eye-popping ensembles on her timeline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chyna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a pale pink lace bra and a pair of matching panties as she lounged around on top of a fur chair in her closet. To date, that post has racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 660 comments.