‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna & Quinn Reveal A Surprising Twist While Blasting Each Other

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 11 reveal that sparks will fly when best friends face off. A hurt and angry Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will lash out at her friend, but Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has had enough, per The TV Watercooler.

Quinn Blasts Shauna

Quinn eavesdropped on Shauna and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) conversation. She wanted to know what was going on and decided to spy on them by hiding behind a potted plant. However, she only heard her bestie ask Eric to take her back. Shauna told Eric that he missed Quinn and should forgive her transgressions, but the patriarch was still hurt by his wife’s actions.

Quinn opens her heart to her husband and makes a powerful admission. She doesn’t want to lose him because he’s the best thing that has ever happened to her. She sometimes makes rash decisions, but she never set out to hurt him. The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Eric is still unable to let go of the past and will rebuff her advances.

Quinn confronts Shauna and all hell breaks loose. The besties will let it rip as they voice their frustration.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn delivers a powerful admission to Eric. pic.twitter.com/Gajmq8qpzG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 10, 2020

Shauna Reveals A Surprising Twist

Up until the argument, Shauna relished her role as the good girl. The Inquisitr reported that she was playing Eric like a fiddle. She wants him to believe that she’s kind and forgiving, unlike her vindictive and mean friend.

Of course, Quinn knows Shauna like no other and may have even picked up on her modus operandi. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there’s a twist that no one saw coming.

According to Soap Central, Denise Richards recently dished on her upcoming storyline.

“There’s a surprise twist with my character that even I was surprised by. When I got sent the script, I [learned] a lot of things about my character. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s not what I expected!'”

What other secret will be exposed as the former besties go for the jugular? It appears as if the twist may cause a rift between Shauna and Quinn and stir up trouble between them.

Either way, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) won’t be happy about the development. Quinn is staying at the beach house, and they have very little privacy. They want her and Eric to make up so that they can get their lives back on track.

Of course, friction between Shauna and Quinn could also spell trouble for them. With their mothers at loggerheads, Wyatt and Flo may be forced to pick sides in the war between friends.