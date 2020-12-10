Salma Hayek Smolders In A Low-Cut Dress For Sultry Throwback

Salma Hayek added some serious heat to her Instagram feed by sharing another throwback image which captured her in a curve-hugging dress. The actress posted the image on her feed on December 10, and it’s quickly captured the attention of her 16.7 million followers.

The image saw Hayek posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be at an event, and there were a red carpet and a rope behind her. She had her chest to the camera but directed her attention to the side. Hayek wore a smile as she held a purse in one hand and someone’s hand in the other. In the caption of the post, Hayek added hashtags for “tbt” and “hair,” and she also included a pink bow emoji.

Hayek looked smoking hot in a curve-hugging dress which did her fit figure nothing but favors. The light pink number had a thin set of straps which were covered by Hayek’s hair, leaving her lean arms on full display. The piece boasted a deep V-neckline that plunged well past her chest, leaving her voluptuous curves in full view. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and hourglass shape. The dress appeared to flow out more toward the bottom, but the photo was cropped near the actress’ hips.

Hayek gathered a light pink fabric in her arm, presumably a matching shawl. She held a glittery clutch which provided the outfit with the perfect amount of bling. She wore her long, dark locks with a side part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back. The A-lister also rocked a few bedazzled clips in her hair, which added another sparkling element to her ensemble.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Hayek’s page for a matter of minutes, but it’s already earned more than 81,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Some social media followers used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts. Many others complimented Hayek’s incredible figure or her timeless beauty.

“Love you so….much, you are so gorgeous babe,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Your always my first interaction madam no words for your beauty,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Thank you for pointing out where we should be looking. I may have been distracted otherwise. You are so pretty and elegant,” a third fan exclaimed, adding a trio of flames.

“Gorgeous and glamorous queen!” one more raved.