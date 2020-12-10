Tyra Banks Stuns In Cropped Sweater As She Reveals What She’s Doing During ‘DWTS’ Down Time

The 'Dancing with the Stars' host and executive producer is keeping busy outside of the ballroom.

Tyra Banks is keeping busy during her break from Dancing with the Stars.

The supermodel turned TV host, who was known for her over-the-top outfits on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, looked gorgeous in a more casual ensemble as she updated fans on what she’s been up to since the show wrapped last month.

In a photo shared with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, Tyra, 47, posed in a cropped mustard-colored sweater and matching sneakers, paired with black leggings. The mom of one sat on the corner of a couch in the photo as she looked off in the distance.

In the caption, Tyra noted that even though production on DWTS is halted for now – the ABC dance-off typically airs each fall for a 10-week period — she is still busy with other work. Tyra explained that when she’s not in the ballroom she is knee-deep in her new Smize Ice Cream business. The former America’s Next Top Model host promised her followers that she won’t release her new dessert products until they are absolutely perfect.

Fans reacted in the comments section with heart and fire emoji as they complimented their “flawless” idol and told her to “werk.”

“Look at this absolute QUEEN giving us the SMIZE. Yes Tyra, YES!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Is there anything you don’t do?! #goals,” another fan asked the star.

“Keep on pushing. Just don’t burn yourself out. Blessings to you Queen,” a third admirer wrote.

Others urged the busy beauty to put yet another egg in her with more episodes of her popular runway reality show, America’s Next Top Model.

“I’m going to need another season of ANTM on Netflix to binge with a bowl some @smizecream when it comes out!” a fan revealed.

While Tyra is currently focising on her Smize business, it won’t be all that long before the next season of Dancing With the Stars rolls around, so the chances for more America’s Next Top Model episodes are slim. And since she has an executive producer credit on DWTS, Tyra already has some ideas on how to mark the Emmy-winning series’ Season 30 milestone in 2021.

In addition to a possible retrospective that would appeal to both old and new fans, Tyra told Entertainment Tonight that she will up her costume game and could wear “up to 30” outfits in honor of the show’s 30th season. (She wore 23 costumes in Season 29).

Tyra also teased that NFl player Colin Kaepernick would be her dream contestant on Dancing with the Stars.