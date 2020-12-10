Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Fit Physique While On A Hike

Foodie and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry stunned her 7.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous double update taken while she was out on a hike.

Ayesha stood on a dirt path with several shrubs and other greenery along both sides, and some rolling hills and rock formations visible in the distance. The ocean was also in the frame, stretching out to the horizon, and both the water and the sky above were a breathtaking shade of blue.

Ayesha was dressed for an outdoor adventure, and she flaunted her fit physique in a pair of skintight black leggings that highlighted her toned thighs and calves. She paired the leggings with a half-zip top in a gorgeous deep purple hue. The shirt likewise clung to her sculpted physique, showing off her slender frame.

She had a pair of socks pulled halfway up her shins, and she wore a pair of sneakers that looked like they were coated with some of the dirt from the path.

Ayesha’s hair was pulled back in a low ponytail that kept it away from her face, and she had a white bucket hat atop her head, shading her eyes from the sun. She also wore an Apple watch on her wrist, which she rested atop her thigh as she posed for the first image.

The final piece to Ayesha’s hiking ensemble was a hydration backpack with a strap that stretched across her chest, secured with a buckle. She flashed a radiant smile at the camera as the sun shone down on her.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, showing off Ayesha’s flawless features while she was out in nature. For that shot, she had a zip-up hoodie on, with the hood pulled over the top of her bucket hat. She flashed a peace sign as she looked at something in the distance.

She mentioned the number of miles she was racking up in the caption of the post, and her followers loved the update on her fitness regime. The post received over 58,400 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 195 comments from her audience.

“You go girl,” one fan wrote, followed by a thumbs up emoji.

“Inspiration!!!” another follower chimed in.

“You are looking so AMAZING!!” a third fan remarked.

“The best cook in the world,” another commented, complimenting Ayesha’s skills in the kitchen.

Back in October 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shocked her followers with a short video clip in which she debuted her new blond locks, a dramatically different look for her. Her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, was by her side in the video.