Celeste Bright Purses Her Lips & Poses With Her Legs Open For Sultry New Shot

Celeste Bright wowed her eager audience by sharing another photo of her in minimal attire. The skimpy update was posted on her feed on December 10, and it’s been earning rave reviews from her 700,000-plus Instagram fans.

The image captured the model posing outdoors. Celeste sat in between a wall that was covered in vines and an iron fence. She tilted her head to the side, gazing into the camera with an alluring stare and pursed lips. Celeste had one leg tucked in front of her and spread the opposite to her side for the sultry shot. In the caption of the post, the model referred to herself as a “hoodie” and “sneaker” girl and made sure to credit PrettyLittleThing for the hot outfit.

On her upper half, Celeste sported a gray sweatshirt with a hood. It had long sleeves that were loose on her arms, and the top had a half zipper that Celeste wore unzipped, exposing her bronze collar for her eager audience. The PrettyLittleThing logo was embroidered on Celeste’s chest, drawing attention to her bust. The piece was cropped near her ribs, leaving her rock-hard abs in full view.

Celeste teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were even more revealing. The panties were a deep navy blue color, which added an element of sexiness. A set of thin, string sides were tight on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and midsection. Gold metal clasps in front of her hips connected the front to the sides. The daringly high design of the panties also showcased Celeste’s muscular legs.

Celeste completed her look with a pair of colorful Nike sneakers, and she also wore a dainty necklace on her collar. The model put her hood over her head and wore her long, blond locks down and over her chest.

The post has been earning her a ton of attention with over 4,200 likes and 70-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some Instagrammers complimented Celeste on her bombshell body while a few more used emoji instead.

“Sexy and beautiful. The lord made no mistakes with you babe,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of hearts to the end of the comment.

“My queen my sexy baby,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Looking dang hotttiiieee babe, like wow,” a third fan wrote with a few flame emoji.

“AN ABSOLUTE EXAMPLE OF PERFECT BEAUTY AND HOTTNESSSSSSSSSS YOU ARE,” one more raved.