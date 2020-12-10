WWE Bombshell Natalya Rocks Revealing Dress & Displays A Lot Of Cleavage In Latest Selfie

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram on Thursday, December 10, and stunned her 4.2 million followers with a glamorous display.

The picture depicted the wrestler in what appeared to be her house taking a selfie. Some wall panels and decorations were visible in the background, but Natalya captured most of the attention with a close-up that brought her beauty to the forefront.

In the image, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar showed off her bright red lips, blond hair and physical assets. She wore a black dress with see-through sleeves and a slit at the chest area, which accentuated her cleavage.

Natalya pouted for the camera and stroked her hair as she pouted for the selfie, showcasing her full lips. The wrestler boasted a very glamorous and alluring look, revealing a side to her persona that isn’t often seen when she’s beating people up on WWE television.

In the accompanying caption, “The Queen of Harts” noted that she was glammed up and credited Mickey Fitzpatrick for bringing her stylish look to life.

The upload also went down a treat with Natalya’s adoring fans and peers. As of this writing, over 17,000 have hit the like button, while many of her admirers used the comments section to convey their adoration for the former Women’s Champion.

“Hot figure, so stunning,” wrote one Instagram user, who added some fire and love heart emojis at the end of their comment for good measure.

“Oh wow, you look sensational,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

Another Instagrammer called Natalya “very passionate and beautiful,” which made for one of the most echoed replies throughout the comments section.

Many of Natalya’s followers simply showcased their appreciation by calling her “gorgeous” or sharing emojis. Several also referred to her as their “Queen.”

Some other followers also confessed to being in love with the WWE bombshell, who is married to former superstar, and current producer, Tyson Kidd.

Natalya has made a few appearances on social media in recent weeks to tantalize her fans. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she wore a cleavage-baring outfit and had a cream-filled food fight with her sister on Thanksgiving.

However, she’s also known for sharing snaps of her injuries on social platforms. In a separate report by The Inquisitr, it was noted that she lost a tooth earlier this year, and she shared proof of the setback with her admirers.

Wrestling fans will be able to see Natalya in action again tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown. She defeated Bayley on last week’s on the last episode, which could put her in line for a title shot in the near future.