‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: The Family Prepares For Angelina Pivarnick’s Surprise Arrival

How will Deena Cortese react when she comes face-to-face with her former pal?

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will find themselves feeling a mix of emotions as Angelina Pivarnick arrives at the Las Vegas hotel. There, her friends and castmates — including Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — have gathered to spend some time together in the safety of a COVID-19-free bubble. Jenni “JWoww” Farley did not initially join the group as she was recovering from surgery but will appear later this season.

It had been one year since Angelina appeared with her friends, who were an integral part of her wedding to Chris Larangeira in November of 2019. Shortly after a wedding speech given by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni, and Deena as they acted as bridesmaids for the couple, their friendship took a hit when both Angelina and Chris felt the group’s joking words were not appropriate for their big day. After the tense evening, Nicole quit the series, and Jenni and Deena refused to film with Angelina ever again.

In a new clip for an episode that will air tonight, as seen on Instagram below, Angelina will face the group for the first time since their last meeting.

Angelina was seen as Chris drove her to the airport to meet her friends. She said that she was happy for the chance to get out of her home, where she and her husband had remained for six months due to the pandemic. The reality star admitted she felt like she would be ambushed and revealed she was very nervous about her arrival.

At the resort, Deena, who told her pals she was pregnant again, said she was happy to have Lauren on the trip because she was positive and brought a good energy to the vacation. The boys, who were at the gym, discussed Angelina’s arrival and play-acted a confrontation between the women upon her arrival.

Viewers of the MTV series wondered in the comments section of the post how much drama would ensue moving forward for the group.

“The boys are lit always gave been!!! Deena is a follower she seems so lost without Snooki and Jwoww it makes me cringe. Angelina is about to turn it up a notch. I also think that Lauren is just jumping on the ‘hate Angelina’ train so she can feel cool,” wrote one person.

“Vinny can impersonate Angelina so well! I still think the MTV show should have the guys do a road trip alone. I would watch that,” claimed a second fan.

“This is literally my favorite show! I have watched it so long, all the seasons,” added a third Instagram user.