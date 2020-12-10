Chanel West Coast Gets Festive In Holiday-Themed Miniskirt & Matching Bra Top

The rapper also asked fans if they thought she was on the naughty or nice list.

Chanel West Coast knows that you can never spread too much Yuletide cheer. After steaming up her Instagram page last week in a sexy Santa ensemble, the rapper continued her streak of Christmas-themed uploads on Wednesday when she rocked another festive look that brought even more holiday spirit to her page.

The image was taken on a professional set, likely for her West Coast Christmas album that was released earlier this week. It was decorated with wrapped presents, silver garland, and ornaments, and was illuminated by the glow of green and red spotlights.

The Ridiculousness star was seen standing in profile to the camera and appeared to be in the midst of blowing a kiss to the lens as she had one of her perfectly manicured hands pressed up against her ruby red lips. She leaned forward slightly, resting her other hand on her leg as she pushed her booty out behind her to emphasize her killer curves.

As for her look in the shot, Chanel looked Christmas-ready in a coordinated two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her bronzed physique. The ensemble included a skimpy bra top with shiny green-and-red cups and silver trim. It boasted a halter style, looping tightly around her neck and again at her ribcage to highlight her trim physique while also offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The brunette took her look to the next level with a matching miniskirt. The piece featured the same festive color scheme and a high-rise style that accentuated her tiny waist and taut stomach. It had a fluffy white trim along its bottom hem that flowed down to the middle of her thighs, leaving her long, lean legs exposed for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, the backside of the piece was just barely enough to cover up the rapper’s curvy hips and derriere, giving the snap a slightly seductive vibe.

Chanel further enhanced her leggy display with a pair of strappy silver sandals with a tall, chunky heel. She also sported a set of bangle bracelets to give her look a bit of bling.

In the caption, Chanel asked her 3.5 million followers if they thought she was on Santa’s naughty or nice list, noting that she thought she was on “both.” Many fans flocked to the comments section to not only share their answer to her question but compliment the star as well.

“Naughty for sure,” one person wrote.

“Nice with some spice!” quipped another fan.

“Def both. Lol. Looking beautiful as always,” a third follower remarked.

“The nicest of the naughty,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 77,000 likes since being shared.