‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Bountiful Cleavage In Skintight Zipped Bustier-Inspired Dress

Haley Kalil showed some serious skin in her latest social media update. The Sports Illustrated bikini model sizzled in a white garment, and her 349,000 Instagram fans lapped up her bodacious look and raced to engage with her on the platform.

The redhead uploaded two snaps to her feed on December 11. Those who follow Haley know that she has a quirky sense of humor and often provides comedic relief via her offerings. This update proved no different as she teased her fans in the caption. She asked them to swipe to see who she was having a staring contest with. The following pic was a photo of her dog, Spock, an Australian Shepherd. The pooch stared the camera down in that specific image.

Haley’s ecru bustier-inspired dress had thin spaghetti straps which were wideset and showcased her décolletage. She flaunted her bountiful cleavage which spilled from the restrictive confines. The color contrasted with her bronzed skin tone and emphasized the voluptuousness of her chest. Further adding to the shapeliness of her assets were the underwire cups which helped to support her bust.

Haley’s insanely small waist was also put on display due to the zipper in the front which helped to draw attention to her midriff.

In the photo, Haley locked her gaze with the lens. She widened her blue eyes and stared at her audience while pouting her full lips ever so slightly. The light reflected on her red tresses and enveloped her in its glow. Haley wore her hair in an off-center part and her layered cut added volume around her face.

The update sparked an instant frenzy among those who follow the model. It quickly racked up over 7,000 likes, a slew of emoji, and heartfelt compliments. Most of the comments centered around Haley’s beauty.

A fan wrote some glowing remarks about her midsection.

“Waist has left the chat!” they gushed and added heart-eyed and flame emoji.

Another made a rather flattering admission.

“My mouth dropped,” they raved about Haley’s jaw-dropping figure.

A third admirer thought that her post was hilarious and posted laughing-with-tears emoji, before adding the following compliment.

“And you are looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” they wrote.

At least one follower gave props to the pooch.

“I feel like that dog face has never/will never lose a staring contest!” they opined.

Haley recently showcased her booty in a G-string, according to The Inquisitr. She teamed the bottoms with a drawstring crop top which barely covered her curves.