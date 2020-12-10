‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Showcases Incredible Hourglass Figure In Plunging Dress With Mid-Thigh Slit

Porsha Williams tantalized her fans by showing off her figure in a skin-revealing dress. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star put her crazy curves on display in two photos that she posted on Instagram on December 9.

In her caption, she quoted Max DePree on change. She credited Go Naked Hair for her mane and reminded everyone to slay responsibly, adding a masked emoji for emphasis.

The 39-year-old TV personality stunned her admirers in a skintight violet dress that had a plunging neckline and a mid-thigh slit. The A-line dress had a halter-neck style and clung to her tiny waist and midsection. It then flared out at her hips, skimming her thighs and legs so that she could freely walk.

Porsha wore a multicolored mask and strappy sandals in the shots. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings that framed her face. She styled her raven locks in a middle-part and let her tresses tumble down her back and shoulders.

Porsha posed next to a white staircase that had red and green Christmas trimmings on it. The paneled walls and tiled floors complemented the luxurious feel of the room.

In the first photo, Porsha gripped a baluster with her left hand and put the other on her hip. She raised her knee, showcasing her leg through the slit.

Porsha showed off her curvaceous body by facing the camera in the second shot. Her hourglass curves competed with her décolletage in the shot as she put one foot in front of the other. In the background, a large Christmas tree adorned the space.

The RHOA star’s fans loved the offering. They complimented her looks in the comments section, while others just hit the “like” button. The photo has already garnered more than 42,000 likes since she uploaded it on social media.

One fan weighed in on the current RHOA storyline and expressed their opinion.

“Man, Kenya is obsessed with you. Probably because your baby daddy can actually stand to be around you, you didn’t have to pay for your booty, and you have hips. Plus, she isn’t aging as gracefully anymore. She’s miserable and she hates seeing you happy,” they wrote.

“Yes sis, make us proud Queen. I’m watching the show for you!” another raved.

“B**** you are serving them right about now,” a follower opined.

A fourth Instagrammer thought that she looked good and added flame and heart emoji.