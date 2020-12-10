Rachel Ward Shows Off Her ‘Wild Side’ In A Sexy Ensemble With Knee-High Boots

In her latest Instagram update, British beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 620,000 Instagram followers with a trio of tantalizing shots. The pictures were captured in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel appeared to be indoors in a neutral space with a white wall behind her and pale gray carpeting beneath her feet for the first shot.

She rocked an ensemble from the brand Oh Polly, a label she has worn on her page before, and made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram account in the picture as well as the caption.

She wore a white mini dress that featured a sculpted bodice with defined cups that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms and and chest bare. The stark white hue of the dress contrasted beautifully with her bronzed skin.

The garment had a figure-hugging fit, with the fabric clinging to every inch of her toned figure. It accentuated her slim waist and toned thighs, with the hem coming just a few inches down her mile long legs.

She paired the dress with knee-high boots in the same neutral hue, and perched on top of a piece of furniture, gazing seductively at the camera. She placed one hand, with a silver watch on her wrist, on her hip, and rested the other on the surface of what she was sitting on.

Rachel’s blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high bun, and she looked stunning in the shot.

She switched locations for the second image, going somewhere with hardwood flooring and a sculpture placed on the ground. She kneeled down, showing off her incredible figure in the same piece, although she paired it with different shoes. She opted for slide-on heels, and also had a black Dior bag on the ground nearby. She stayed in the same location with the same accessories for the third and final slide of the update.

Rachel’s followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 10,600 likes within 21 hours, as well as 136 comments from her eager audience.

“So gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply.

“Love this look babe,” another added, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

“Obsessed with you,” a third fan remarked.

“Perfection is an understatement!” yet another follower chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a post with images taken while she was out and about in Manchester. She appeared to be sitting at the table on a patio, and she rocked a pair of high-waisted plaid pants as well as a sexy top with a cut-out detail.