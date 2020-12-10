Christina Milian Flaunts Pert Derrière In Tight Mini Dress

Actress Christina Milian turned up the heat in her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, she shared a series of photos of herself rocking a colorful, skintight mini dress that put all of her curves on display.

Christina’s garment included vertical rows of red, green and purple. The number featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves and a low-cut back. With a hemline that cut off just under her booty, the dress made her butt hard to ignore.

The actress wore her hair up in a bun on the top of her head, and she accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Christina sported a pair of sunglasses with pink lenses on her forehead.

The post consisted of two snapshots that caught the celebrity flaunting her figure. According to the geotag, Christina was in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean south of Africa. Not much of the tropical locale could be seen as she stood next to a building.

The Falling Inn Love star showed off her backside in the first picture. She rested one hand on the bottom of a window while she cocked one hip to the side. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera. Her other arm rested on one of her cheeks, drawing the eye to her booty. The pose accentuated her curvy hips and ample bustline. It also showed off her shapely shoulders and toned back.

In the second photo, Christina posed with her back against the wall. Part of a thatched roof could be seen as well as a few tall plants on the other side of a rock wall. While bending one knee, she gave the lens a pouty look. She held her hands in front of her body, and the hem of the dress hugged the bottom of her booty. The stance put her pert derrière on display while she flaunted her bare thighs.

In the caption, Christina tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the outfit.

“Beautiful woman,” wrote one Instagram user, adding a flame and red heart emoji.

“Natural beauty,” a second follower chimed in.

“Hey there gorgeous!!” added a third admirer.

“[Y]ou look gorgeous,” a fourth fan commented.

Last month, Christina shared a couple of photos that gave her online audience a look at the front of her body while wearing a skimpy crop top and a pair of tiny shorts. The top was tie-dyed and barely covered her breasts. She showcased her shapely thighs while she posed in a beanbag chair.