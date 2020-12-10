Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Sits With Legs Apart In A Bikini: ‘Sun And Dusted’

Georgia included a close-up of her booty.

Georgia Fowler stunned in a sparkly bikini as she posed at the beach for a series of shots posted to her Instagram this week. The New Zealand-born Victoria’s Secret model wowed in the December 9 upload as she struck several sultry poses, even giving her 1.1 million followers a close up look at her booty.

The first snap showed the 28-year-old star sitting on a pink-and-white striped towel over the sand as she parted her legs. She rested her left on the floor and bent the other with her bare foot on the towel.

Georgia rested on her left hand and lifted her other arm over her face to shield her eyes from the sun. Her skin glowed, and she wore her hair up.

The star wowed in a glamorous light orange two-piece in a shimmery material with a lettuce edge. It featured a ribbed top with a thin string that tied behind her neck and connected to the material in the center to make it smaller over her chest.

She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that perfectly highlighted her toned tummy and slim waist, sitting well below her navel.

The second shot was a close-up and showed what the bottoms, which were Brazilian cut to flaunt her pert derrière, looked like from behind. Georgia flashed her booty and toned thighs as she pulled the garment up with both hands.

The third image was a stunning headshot. Georgia let her natural beauty do all the talking in a neutral expression as she revealed her tanned décolletage.

For the fourth, the former Project Runway New Zealand host pursed her lips slightly as she put the top two-third of her toned figure on display, while the final image was a close-up of her face.

She tagged the accounts of photographer Cameron Hammond and his agent and producer Rachel Gill Hammond. The comments section was full of praise.

“Golden goddess vibes,” one person commented using a princess and sparkle emoji.

“Absolutely Stunning,” a second wrote with two hearts.

“Beautiful Ms. Fowler!” a third message read.

The upload was a hit, as it received 20,700-plus likes and more than 150 comments.

The lingerie model also got pulses racing on social media last week with another bikini shot. That time, she snapped a mirror selfie in her bathroom as she posed in a sparkly gold strapless two-piece with underwired cups, accessorizing with gold jewelry.

“She Sells Sea Shells,” she captioned the photo.