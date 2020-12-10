Angie Harmon, 48, Rocks A Tight Silk Dress In Sizzling Throwback: ‘Here’s A Little Holiday Glamour’

Angie Harmon’s most recent Instagram throwback had her feeling festive and fabulous. On December 10, the actress shared two new images where she rocked a tight green dress during happier times.

The first image captured Harmon posing in front of a step and repeat. In her caption, she told her audience that she wanted to share a little “holiday glamour” for anyone who is not feeling so glamorous during the holiday season. Harmon had her chest facing toward the camera and draped her arms near her sides. She smiled big and gazed into the camera with her big, brown eyes.

The second photo in the set was snapped at a closer angle. Harmon tilted her head to the side and looked off-camera with a smile. Both images saw her in a gorgeous, green dress constructed of a silky fabric that gave it a sexy vibe. The top of the piece had a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage. One of the straps trailed midway down Harmon’s arm, exposing her shoulder.

The fabric below her chest was bunched and clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her hourglass frame. The piece proceeded to flow into a floor-length gown, and some of the fabric pooled around her feet. One side boasted a thigh-high slit that exposed a tease of her leg. Harmon completed her look with a pair of black high heels with a peek-a-boo front that revealed her toes. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of dipping earrings that popped against her dark hair.

Harmon styled her long locks with a deep side-part, and her hair spilled effortlessly over one shoulder and her back.

It has not taken long for her audience to comment on the sexy throwback post. Within a few hours, it’s earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Some social media users were quick to rave over Harmon’s fit figure, while a few more wished her the best over the holidays. Several others struggled to find the right words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“You are the most gorgeous Angie. This dress is a dream,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts and flames to the end of the comment.

“You look gorgeous Angie I actually have a life size cut out of you in this pose that my hubby bought me he loves you just as much as I do. Have a great Day,” a second raved.

“Stunning as always,” a third pointed out.

“BREATHTAKING beauty,” one more complimented with a single green heart.