NBA Rumors: James Harden Adding Bucks And Heat To His ‘Preferred Trade Destinations,’ Per Shams Charania

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has been the center of trade rumors since the 2020 offseason started. With the failure to achieve their main goal last season, “The Beard” has expressed his desire to leave Space City to chase for his first NBA championship title somewhere else. When he first demanded a trade from the Rockets, there were only two teams on his list of favorite landing spots – the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, recently, he added more to the list of teams where he wants to play next. In a Twitter post, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that “The Beard” is now considering the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat among his “preferred trade destinations.”

“Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.”

The Bucks and the Heat are both intriguing landing spots for Harden. Like the Nets and the Sixers, they are also expected to be top contenders for Eastern Conference supremacy in the 2020-21 NBA season. Compared to the Rockets, being traded to the Bucks or Heat would give him a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.

In Milwaukee, Harden would have the opportunity to join forces with reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo. It would undeniably take time for two alpha males to mesh well on the court, but once they find the perfect chemistry, Harden and Antetokounmpo could form the best offensive duo in the league next season.

Targeting a player of Harden’s caliber would make a lot of sense for the Bucks. It would not only boost their chances of contending for the 2021 NBA championship title, but it could also help them convince Antetokounmpo to sign a massive contract extension instead of testing the free agency market in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Harden would be joining the team who went up against the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. His arrival in South Beach would address their need for another All-Star who could step up in crucial situations and take charge of the offense when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Jimmy Butler. Teaming up with defensive-minded superstars like Butler and Bam Adebayo would hide Harden’s major weakness and let him focus on the offensive end of the floor.

For legitimate title contenders like the Heat and the Bucks, it’s definitely a nice thing to hear that Harden wants to play for their teams. However, it remains a big question if either of them is willing to pay the Rockets’ asking price. As mentioned in a previous The Inquisitr article, the Rockets are expecting a package that includes an All-Star, young prospects, and multiple future first-round picks in a potential blockbuster deal involving “The Beard.”