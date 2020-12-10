Kelly Clarkson Teases Christmas Duet Performance With Brett Eldredge On ‘Tonight Show’

Kelly Clarkson teased a duet performance with country music superstar Brett Eldredge that will occur on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday evening. The Voice coach posted a side-by-side snap of herself and Brett to entice viewers to watch them spread some holiday cheer on the late-night talk show.

In the photo that promoted the December 11 episode, Kelly looked positively gorgeous.

She had on a formfitting green dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. Kelly wore her long, dark hair straight and fashioned into soft waves that fell at the top of her shoulders. She stood alongside Brett, who donned a silvery-blue tuxedo jacket, white dress shirt, and bow tie.

The duo already appeared on the December 8 episode of The Voice as well as NBC’s festive special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

During The Voice episode, Kelly wore a stunning red gown, which was posted in an Instagram upload from the show where she and Brett performed a lively rendition of the soon-to-be holiday classic song.

“I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe,” Kelly said, as reported by CMT. “Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under The Mistletoe.'”

Fans cannot wait to hear the cheery tune on The Tonight Show. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“These two together are fire,” wrote one fan.

“Yes, I’m there. Thank you for the joy. What a tough year,” remarked a second follower.

“You and Brett look so cute together, sound great too,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

In a subsequent Instagram upload seen here, Kelly teased the official video of the song, which appeared to be animated. The full video will drop today and features the two in cartoon form as they sing the song together. The video clip showed a snowy day and panned to a home where Brett held a holiday turkey in his hands and Kelly was outside the abode in a green jacket with her head bowed.

Kelly released a seasonal album in 2013 titled Wrapped in Red. This recording included classics such as “Silent Night,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel” and “My Favorite Things.” That album also spawned Kelly’s own now-classic, “Underneath the Tree.”