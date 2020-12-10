Kylie Minogue, 52, Wows Fans As She Shows Off Lean Legs In A Daringly Short Teal Robe

Kylie Minogue showcased her age-defying beauty in a stunning new addition to her Instagram page this week that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The Australian singer took to her page on Wednesday, December 9 with the sizzling snap that has earned nothing but love since going live. She was in a luxurious room that boasted marble walls, tiled floor, and bright lighting, and sat in a small velvet chair with one leg crossed over the other while turning her head over her shoulder to meet the camera with a sultry gaze. A large black suitcase full of beauty products could be seen behind her, likely supplies for the photo shoot that she triumphantly declared in the caption was “DONE!”

Kylie was still in full glam, as she rocked heavy makeup and styled hair in the shot, though appeared to have already changed out of her ensemble from the photo op. She replaced the outfit with a gorgeous velvet robe instead, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The 52-year-old stunned in the dressing gown that was in a bright teal color that popped against her tan. It had defined shoulders and long sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of her decolletage. A thick belt wrapped tightly around the star’s midsection, cinching the garment to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame. It featured a gorgeous chevron pattern as well that gave the piece a bit of depth and texture.

The garment’s daringly short length was also of note. It just barely hit the middle of Kylie’s toned thighs, leaving long, lean legs well on display for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, the backside of the piece was just barely enough to cover up the Grammy winner’s curvy hips and derriere, giving the snap a slightly seductive vibe.

Fans went wild for the “Can’t Get You out of My Head” songstress’s leggy display, awarding the upload more than 64,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to shower Kylie with love.

“Those legs just keep getting better,” one person wrote.

“It appears you’re ageing in reverse?!!” pondered another fan.

“That color looks just stunning on you!!! Loooove it,” a third follower remarked, adding several flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Kylie seems to impress her fans no matter what she wears. She recently stunned them again when she rocked a short silver dress for an appearance on The Late Show With Steven Colbert. She shared a photo of herself in the ensemble to her Instagram account following her performance on the program, which has amassed more than 58,000 likes to date.