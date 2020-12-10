Stefflon Don Puts On A Fiery Display In Off-The-Shoulder Red Dress, Fishnet Tights & Knee-High Boots

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new photos of herself. The British rapper is known for reinventing her appearance and has opted for a fiery number for her most recent post.

The “Can’t Let You Go” hitmaker stunned in an off-the-shoulder red dress that featured loose-fitted long sleeves. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh at the front and was much longer at the back. Steff teamed the look with white fishnet tights and red knee-high boots with beads and chains hanging off. She rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of white polish. Steff accessorized herself with rings and earrings while styling her long dark hair in braids.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe next to a red car. Steff gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and raised out her left arm beside her.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped sitting on the front of the car. Steff put on a large red hat that matched her attire and had more chains hanging off. The headwear covered half her face while Steff stuck a pose that showed off her large rose tattoo on her left arm.

In the third slide, the MOBO Award winner was photographed leaning on the vehicle and looking over her shoulder.

In the sixth pic, Steff wowed in a close-up snap that helped show off more of the detailing of the ensemble.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 126,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“OOOO LIVING FOR THIS!! IF ROSES WERE PEOPLE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Queen! That look is bangin!!!” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Baby you can’t give me a heart attack like that,” remarked a third fan.

“This is next level,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging white dress with no sleeves. Steff paired the attire with strappy leopard-print heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her toes. She wrapped an orange bag around her shoulder that had chain straps and the Chanel logo on display. Steff changes the style and color of her hair from time to time and sported wavy sandy blond locks.