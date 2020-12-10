Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight Ruched Mini Dress

Moldovan bombshell Doina Barbaneagra showed off her tantalizing curves in her latest Instagram share, thrilling her 856,000 followers with the steamy quadruple-snap update. The influencer rocked a skintight mini dress which emphasized her hourglass frame.

Doina was photographed in the evening in a place that looked like a shopping district in Vienna. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Stephansplatz in the country’s capital city.

In the first snapshot, she stood in the middle of the frame with her left thigh positioned over the other. The hottie popped her hip to the side as she looked to the right. Her right arm hung by her side, while her other hand was raised to the side of her bust.

The second image showed Doina in a similar stance. This time, she raised her chin and gazed at the lens while grabbing the ends of her hair with her hand. A swipe to the right showed more of Doina’s body. The photographer moved a few steps away to get a good shot of her legs.

In the last pic, the babe posed with her backside to the camera. She stood with one knee bent, and her leg raised a few inches from the ground. The photographer used flash in the shots, which added more light to the photos.

Doina wore a dangerously short light pink dress that was made of satin fabric. The garment had a ruched design and was sleeveless with only a pair of thin straps clinging to her shoulders for support. The piece boasted a deep neckline that sat low on her chest, which exposed an ample amount of her décolletage. The snug fit and the push-up feature made her cleavage pop. The clothing had a body-hugging fit that emphasized her sinful curves. The hem hit at her upper thighs.

She sported several accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings, several rings, and high-heeled sandals. She wore her brunette locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

Doina wrote a short caption and added a mix of emoji. She also gave credit to Oh Polly by tagging the brand in the post.

Since being published, the new share has been liked more than 37,300 times and has received over 350 comments. Doina’s legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“You are way too gorgeous! Words can’t describe your beauty,” gushed an admirer.

“So sexy in that dress. Wow! I feel cold just by looking at you, though,” wrote another fan.