Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Shares Heartwarming Message About Being a Girl Dad

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's family posed for a stunning holiday photo.

–Mauricio Umansky posted a sweet family photo on Instagram and reflected on his life in an all-female house.

The Agency CEO and husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared the beautiful snap days after Kyle posted the clan’s 2020 holiday card on her own social media page. Kyle’s photo also included the Umanskys’ precious pups Luna, Bambi, Romeo, River, Khloe, and Storm.

In Mauricio’s photo, he posed with his wife and three daughters — Alexia, Sophia, and Portia — as well as Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, from the Bravo star’s first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

The famous family posed in matching luxury red silk pajamas with a decorated Christmas tree glowing behind them as they wished followers a happy holiday season.

In the caption, Mauricio admitted that he always thought he would have a soccer team full of sons but instead was blessed with a crew of beautiful daughters. The proud papa added that he wouldn’t trade his life with his girls for anything.

Mauricio’s post received thousands of likes and comments, including a sweet sentiment from his wife, who told him she and their girls all love him so much.

Other commenters offered to help the high-end real estate broker build that sports team.

“I’ll be on your team, mate,” wrote professional soccer player and coach Robbie Keane.

“You can have a soccer team of GIRLS!!!!” another fan reminded Mauricio.

Milling Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Altman also weighed in on the post.

“Mazel on a great family. Daughters rule,” he wrote.

And other followers could relate to Mauricio’s situation.

“Beautiful family!” one commenter wrote. “I thought the same. I have 2 beautiful daughters. I would have 10 more if it were up to me.”

While Mauricio is now content on being the only male in a house full of women, he did joke about wanting to have another baby last year in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a memorable scene set in Hawaii after the couple traveled there for RHOBH veteran Camille Grammer’s wedding, Mauricio told his then 50-year-old wife he wanted to have another child, this time a son.

“What am I going to do with the Umansky name?” he said, per OK magazine. “Should we just have another kid? Just a boy … for the sake of it?”

Kyle appeared shocked and asked her husband of 24 years if he was kidding with her.