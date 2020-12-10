Jessica Simpson, 40, Poses Pantsless In Boots To Flash Killer Legs

Jess flaunted her glowing pins in a gorgeous snap.

Jessica Simpson appeared to pose pantsless in a stunning photo shared to Instagram by her fashion and lifestyle brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection, this week. The mom of three flashed her uber-toned and tanned legs as she perched on a green velvet chair to model boots.

The 40-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman sat on the edge of the furniture with both hands clinging on to the side. She crossed her right leg over her left and rocked bold, fashion-forward red and black tartan boots from her line that stretched up to her mid-calf with two round and one square sparkly buckle over her outer feet.

She wowed in a skintight white bodysuit with a high neck that also revealed her muscular arms and toned shoulders.

Jessica wore her signature blond hair a little longer than shoulder-length in waves under a wide-brimmed black hat as she turned her head to the right with her glossy lips apart. She accessorized with a large diamond ring on her right ring finger and hoop earrings as her skin glowed.

The star appeared to pose in her closet, as she was surrounded by white shelves full of shoes. The cushioned chair with a fringe trim was placed on a patterned rug over dark wood flooring.

In the caption, The Jessica Simpson Collection confirmed that the boots the “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker wore were called the Kirlah and were back in stock for Christmas.

Jessica liked the photo from her own account while plenty of fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“How does she literally just keep getting hotter?” one Instagram user asked with a fire emoji.

“The best arms and legs too since high school!! Get it, girl!!!” another wrote, using two praising hand symbols.

“She makes anything look good!,” a third said with a fire symbol.

“I love this outfit! Even without pants! Count me in lol,” a fourth comment read.

The upload has attracted 10,000-plus likes and almost 100 comments.

The snap came amid exciting news from the Employee of the Month actress as she announced several big projects on her page on December 9.

Jessica confirmed she’d teamed up with Amazon Studios to executive produce “a fictionalized coming of age series” about her mid-twenties.

The partnership will also see her take part in a “new intimate unscripted docuseries,” with music as the main focus, as well as two essays in which she’ll “share [her] soul and perspective.”