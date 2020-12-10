Hilde Osland Shows Off Bodacious Booty In Skintight Jeans

Australian bombshell Hilde Osland has a fabulous figure, and on Thursday she took to Instagram to flaunt her impressive backside in a pair of skintight jeans. She shared a series of photos that featured her looking fabulous while spending some time near the beach.

Hilde’s pants were a khaki color, they looked liked they are made for her body. They had a mid-rise waist, highlighting not only her derrière, but her thin midsection. She paired the pants with an off-white crop top that featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a low-cut back. The shirt also fit her snugly with a ruched seam down the center.

The popular influencer wore her thick, blond locks down in loose waves and tied back with a bandana.

For accessories, Hilde chose to wear a bangle bracelet and small earrings.

Hilde’s update consisted of two snapshots that captured her from behind as she stood on a sidewalk and looked out at the ocean. It appeared to be a gorgeous day as she sky was clear. According to the getotag, she was in Perth, Australia.

The first image was cropped at Hilde’s knees, giving her online audience a nice look at her booty and toned legs in the tight-fitting garment. They had interesting seams on the backside that accentuated her sexy curves. The wind blew her hair to one side, revealing her shapely back. Also on display was her trim waist.

Hilde was in a similar position in the second photo. Her rear end could not be ignored as she gazed ahead. The warm sunlight caused her bronze skin to glow.

The post was popular among her followers, with more than 26,000 of them hitting the heart button within ah out of her sharing it.

In the caption, Hilde tagged Freddy Jeans as the makers of the pants.

Dozens of Hilde’s admirers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked.

“Best rear on here,” joked one Instagram user.

“Very sexy n very hot bombshell,” wrote a second follower, adding several emoji that included a red rose and a pink heart.

“Perfect body and butt,” a third fan chimed in.

“Always beautiful and amazing,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Hilde showed off the front of her fabulous figure while wearing a white crop top and a pair of blue jeans. The top had a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage. They had a low-rise waist, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her flat abs and hourglass shape.