Lexy Panterra Rocks Biker Shorts & Cropped Jacket For A Series Of New Snaps

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a bright number for her most recent post.

The “Pretty Young Savage” songstress stunned in a cropped yellow jacket that featured a hood. The item of clothing showcased Nike’s iconic swoosh logo on the left side. She teamed the look with black high-waisted biker shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Panterra opted for black-and-white socks and multicolored Nike lace-up sneakers. She accessorized with black shades, earrings, and rings. Panterra styled her wavy brunette hair that had hints of blond down with a middle part.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the rapper can be seen in what looked to be a fitting room filled with yellow decor. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed directly over her shoulder at the camera lens with her sunglasses slightly tilted down. Panterra held up her hair and gave fans a view from behind.

In the third frame, she stuck out her tongue while holding up her hood and pushing out her lower back.

In the fourth and final slide, Panterra wrapped her right hand over her head and placed her locks behind her ear. The snap showcased her side profile while looking fixated on something to her left.

She geotagged her upload with Miami Beach, Florida, informing fans where these photos were taken.

In the tags, Panterra credited Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Chanel.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“I’m in love with you,” one user wrote.

“Perfection has never looked so intimidating,” another person shared.

“Beautiful as always,” remarked a third fan.

“You look lovely, my dear!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Panterra. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a snakeskin-print string bikini top from her merchandise that featured gold straps that went around her neck. Panterra paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and showcased the small tattoo inked underneath her left breast. She wrapped herself up in an oversized denim jacket, which she left to hang off both her shoulders and accessorized with a necklace featuring a silver “Lexis” pendant.