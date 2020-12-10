Nicolas Cage Studies The History Of Swear Words In New Netflix Series

Nicolas Cage will study the history of swear words in a new Netflix series set to debut in January 2021. The actor will get down to the nitty-gritty about just how some of America’s favorite swear words came to be. Deadline reported that the actor will delve deep into the meanings and origins of the following terms: “f*ck”, “sh*t”, “b*tch”, “d*ck”, “pu*sy” and “damn” through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers. The show will span six episodes, one for each word mentioned above.

Deadline reported that experts which include cognitive scientist and author of What the F Benjamin Bergen, linguist Anne Charity Hudley, professor of feminist studies Mireille Miller-Young, film critic Elvis Mitchell, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing Melissa Mohr and Word by Word author Kory Stamper will provide commentary.

Also, guest-starring in the series will be Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Nicolas Cage’s “History of Swear Words” will be available to stream on January 5 on Netflix.

In the video seen above, the 1996 Academy Award winner spoke to the camera as he painted. He spoke about his subject and said it had great wonder and mystery and made people quiver with complexity, strength, and resilience. Buried within, he remarked, it had a delicate feminity and naughtiness.

Nic stated as he painted that if you looked one way, you could see a gentle feline innocence. Look another way, he stated, and followed that up with an audible gasp. Nic explained the word had the power to intoxicate souls and stir minds in the clip. He playfully added it was also a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class… and it also can be a cat.”

He then showed the topic that would be studied for that particular episode, painted in bright purple letters on the canvas in front of him.

In 2021, Nic will also act in and produce a scripted tale of Tiger King star Joe Exotic. This will be an eight-episode show, which will tell the origin story of how animal park owner Joe Shreibvogel became the notorious tiger owner, reported The Inquisitr.

Nic will also star in an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s novel Highfire. This and the Joe Exotic project are currently in development at Amazon.