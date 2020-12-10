Kelly Clarkson Looks Gorgeous In A Bold Red Gown On ‘The Voice’

Singer, talk show host and The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers with one of her recent posts, in which she flaunted a bold gown she wore on the latest episode of The Voice.

The gown was from the brand Gemy Maalouf, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption as well as in the picture itself. The garment featured a low-cut and wide-cut neckline that left a large portion of her chest exposed, as well as a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Points studded the neckline, adding a few eye-catching embellishments, and the look featured just slightly off-the-shoulder sleeves that were crafted from what looked like a semi-sheer tulle fabric.

The bodice had a snug fit, hugging her curvaceous figure, before the skirt draped over her lower body. The entire look was crafted from a vibrant red fabric with a subtle botanical print, and the piece looked incredible on her voluptuous figure.

Kelly was perched in her judges’ chair on the set of The Voice, and she positioned her gown so that the skirt flowed out over either side of the front of the seat. She had her blond locks styled in a middle part, with her silky tresses cascading down her back in a sleek look.

She kept her accessories simple, allowing her bold ensemble to make the major style statement in her look. The only visible accessory she wore was a collection of delicate rings. Her pale skin looked stunning against the bright hue of the dress, and she had a radiant smile on her face as she gazed at the camera.

In addition to the designer of her dress, Kelly also made sure to tag the rest of her glam squad in the caption, including her makeup artist, hairstylist and clothing stylist.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 58,800 likes as well as 835 comments within 17 hours of going live.

“Beautiful and gorgeous angel,” one fan wrote.

“Slay with that red!!!!!!! Absolutely gorgeous!!!!!!!” another follower chimed in, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“You are stunning!” a third fan remarked.

“One word: PERFECT,” yet another added, followed by two heart emoji.

Kelly frequently shows off the glamorous looks she wears as a judge on the reality competition show, including all the details for her followers. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore a white dress with an ornate neckline that featured a gold choker topper and silver chain embellishments, as well as a silver and gold belted detail to accentuate her waist.