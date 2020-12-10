NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Get Andrew Wiggins For Thaddeus Young & Tomas Satoransky, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

For months, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been brought up in various trade rumors and ideas, with many suggesting that the team could still offer him in a deal for an established player. In the latest such idea, Bleacher Report recommended something different, proposing that the Chicago Bulls could acquire him and a 2022 second-round pick for two role players in Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky.

As explained by the publication’s Zach Buckley, the Bulls are a team that needs “more scoring threats,” and Wiggins is a player who could fit that bill. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has a career average of 19.7 points per game across six seasons and is coming off a 2019-20 campaign where he averaged a combined 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and shot 44.7 percent from the field with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors, per Basketball-Reference.

According to Buckley, the Bulls’ best-case scenario in 2020-21 is likely a spot in the play-in tournament ahead of the playoffs, which would make it difficult to explain the lucrative contracts Young and Satoransky are under. As such, he recommended sending them to Golden State in exchange for Wiggins, who might have a good chance of being part of Chicago’s long-term plans.

Although the Warriors suffered a significant loss last month when shooting guard Klay Thompson went down with a second straight season-ending injury, Buckley stressed that the deal could help them by addressing their lack of depth.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Not long after Thompson got injured, the team acquired Kelly Oubre Jr., who, just like Wiggins, is primarily utilized as a small forward. The organization also made an upgrade in the middle by drafting James Wiseman second overall, while point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green are expected to return at full strength. However, both Young and Satoransky were described by Bleacher Report as two reserves who could benefit the Warriors in different ways.

“While the Warriors would trade away the most talented player here, they’d get more mileage out of two role players. Young would boost their defensive versatility, while Satoransky would address a need for complementary playmaking.”

This isn’t the only recent trade idea where it was proposed that the Bulls could acquire Wiggins as they continue to rebuild ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. However, a hypothetical deal from earlier this month recommended a much more prominent Bulls standout — shooting guard Zach LaVine — as the Warriors’ ideal target in exchange for the Canadian wingman.