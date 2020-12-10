Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Queen Elizabeth For First Time Since Start Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have reunited with Queen Elizabeth for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of this year. While the senior royals have reportedly kept in touch via telephone and face time, this was the first in-person gathering of the clan in months. William and Kate made Windsor Castle the last stop on their royal train tour, which took three days and made stops in towns and cities in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The royals posted several images of their meeting with the queen on their official Instagram page. Four in total, the snaps showed the family as they socially distanced from one another and used masks as a way to stop the spread of infection between them. Both Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, have already had their own battles with the virus.

The couple also reunited with Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne at an event that took place in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

People Magazine reported that at the close of their visit, Prince William called out to his grandmother as she walked away from him, and used a sweet endearment of his affection for her. He said to the queen, “Bye Gran” as she exited the photo op.

For the meeting, Kate wore a lovely deep green coat that had black fur trim on the collar. The trim fit of the topper had the addition of large, silver buttons in rows of two in its front. Three of the same fashion accent were seen on the wrists of the garment. Kate wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her face and silver drop earrings on her earlobes. William looked handsome in a dark coat with a plaid scarf around his neck.

The queen wore a bright red coat for the meeting. She looked festive with the addition of a large hat, coordinating black shoes, gloves and purse, and a white and red scarf atop her neck.

Kate and William’s train journey connected them with frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren, and young people reported The Inquisitr. During their travels, the pair will pay tribute to those who have gone “above and beyond,” cited a royal source to the publication.

