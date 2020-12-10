Winnie Harlow Poses Topless While Kneeling On The Floor In Sheer Tights: ‘Bichota’

The Victoria's Secret model got down in very little clothing.

Winnie Harlow showed plenty of skin in a series of stunning new NSFW photos posted to Instagram this week. The supermodel wowed in three shots shared to her account as she got on the floor in nothing but sheer tights and skimpy black bottoms.

For the first snap, Winnie strategically covered her bare chest with her arm as she placed her hands on the floor and posed with her body angled sideways to the camera to flaunt her curves. She crouched down on her knees and arched her back, giving the camera a sultry look.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wore her hair in gorgeous voluminous curls with a heavy side part and accessorized with sparkly hoop earrings as she pursed her glossy lips.

In the second image, Winnie flashed a big open-mouthed smile as she put her arms over her chest to cover herself, her legs slightly apart. The third was a similar snap, with her head in a slightly different position as she continued to smile while posing on the floor and flaunting her slim waist.

She appeared to pose in front of a movable white background on a metal frame, suggesting she may have been backstage at a shoot.

In the caption, Winnie appeared to reference Karol G’s latest single alongside a cherry emoji.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many praising her tresses.

“I want this in a frame ok thank you,” one person commented alongside a face emoji with two-star eyes.

“Oh. My. Gosh. I want a poster!!” another wrote with four fire symbols.

“Is there any hairstyle you don’t suit omg,” a third asked.

“Omg obsessed! The amount of pics I have of you in my phone for hair inspiration,” a fourth Instagram user wrote with a facepalm, weary face, and heart eye emoji.

The sultry shots were a big hit, bringing in over 369,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments.

Winnie has set pulses racing on Instagram on multiple occasions, recently wowing when she slipped into a skimpy bikini for a sweet photo with her dad.

The former America’s Next Top Model star stunned in a black-and-white zebra-print bikini during a trip to Jamaica last month as she gave her dad a hug. Winnie paired the tiny top with short white shorts, which she left unbuttoned as she relaxed with her father on a sun lounger in front of the ocean.