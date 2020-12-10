Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Corseted Crop Top With Plunging Neckline

Popular influencer Sofia Bevarly got the attention of her Instagram followers with a sexy update that featured her putting her impressive cleavage on display. In the post, the model sported a white crop top with a plunging neckline.

Sofia’s top was corseted and fit her torso snugly. It featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves that were made from a sheer fabric. A small ruffle along the neckline drew the eye to her ample breasts. The hemline cut off at her ribs, a couple of inches from the top of the jeans she wore.

The update consisted of three photos that captured Sofia modeling the shirt inside what appeared to be in a bathroom. Part of a counter was off to one side of the frame and a shower was also visible behind her. A few small pictures hung on the wall behind her.

The popular model wore her long hair styled straight and parted on the side.

She also sported a bold red polish on her fingernails.

For accessories, she went with a few rings.

Sofia faced the camera in the first snapshot. She held her hands in front of her body while gazing at the lens. The image was cropped at her waist, making it all about her voluptuous chest.

In the second picture, Sofia turned sideways, giving her fans a different angle of her chest. A few strands of her hair fell over one shoulder with the ends dangling near her bosom. She raised one shoulder and gave the camera a sultry look.

Sofia placed her hands on her hips in the final slide. The model looked at the lens with her lips parted as she flaunted her cleavage.

In the caption, she asked her fans which photo they liked the most.

It seemed that most could not pick a favorite.

“If it’s you it doesn’t matter which one cause you look beautiful in every picture you come out in,” one admirer wrote.

“Convinced you don’t have a bad angle,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

Some fans did have a favorite.

“You are absolutely gorgeous in every photo. But if I had to choose I will choose 2,” a third comment read.

“That would have to be number 2. Best pose, best lighting,” aded a fourth fan.

Last month, Sofia took to Instagram to flaunt her cleavage in another white ensemble — a bathing suit with a deep neckline that went a couple of inches below her belly button. She modeled the number while soaking up some sun on a beach.