Meg Turney Sizzles In Red Lingerie While Honoring Welsh Folk Tradition

Cosplay model Meg Turney caught the eye of many of her 764,000-plus Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared a new photo of herself in a skimpy lingerie set that put her impressive assets on display.

In the new snap, Meg posed in front of a gray background, sitting down with her legs crossed while holding up a replica of a horse’s skull with a pole. A large white sheet was draped over the cosplayer, who flaunted her ample cleavage in a red bra with straps that crossed over each of her breasts.

While the sheet made it impossible to see what type of bottoms she was wearing, her toned midsection was partially visible, as were her thighs and her long, lean legs. Meg wore a pair of red thigh-high stockings to match the color of her bra. She also wore her long brunette hair down for the photo shoot, with the left side touching her shoulder as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

In the caption, Meg asked her followers if she was missing Mari Lwyd — a Welsh midwinter tradition where people go around town carrying decorated animal skulls while draped in a white sheet, as explained by Atlas Obscura. She then credited Austin, Texas-based photographer Kevin Choy for snapping the quirky, yet seductive image. The model also included one tag referring to her annual practice of sharing Christmas-themed posts in December and another pertaining to the unusual traditions during the holiday season.

In the six hours since the post went live on Instagram, it has received more than 15,000 likes from Meg’s admirers. Her fans also left close to 40 replies in the comments section, with many sharing observations about Mari Lwyd and others simply complimenting the cosplayer for her looks and her outfit.

“Your [sic] so beautiful in this picture omg,” one user gushed.

“Beautiful sexy goddess,” a second fan remarked, adding heart-eye, closed-eye smiley, and flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“If you’d be happy to answer where is this lingerie from?” a third person inquired.

“Yes!!! This is amazing!!!” a fourth follower wrote, along with multiple Welsh flag and red heart emoji.

The new photo is not the only holiday-centric snap that Meg has shared in recent days. Last week, the model rocked a tiny red-and-green bikini that revealed plenty of sideboob and underboob, pairing the skimpy outfit with a bright green wig as she posed next to a Christmas tree. That update has since gotten more than 40,000 likes.